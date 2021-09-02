Qwertycoin Market Capitalization Achieves $645,005.69 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $645,005.69 and $4.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

