Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

In other news, CEO Howard S. Jonas acquired 112,561 shares of Rafael stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $5,056,240.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Rafael alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rafael by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rafael by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after buying an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at $6,852,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rafael by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rafael by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE RFL opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. Rafael has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $738.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 2.33.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 414.17%.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.