Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $8,819.33 and approximately $69.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00064873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00131295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00156305 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.07 or 0.07499986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,445.01 or 1.00224236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.98 or 0.00824938 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

