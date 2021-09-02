RAI Finance (RAI) Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $33.27 million and $5.80 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00064930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00157572 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.97 or 0.07492735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,558.88 or 0.99767389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.00797618 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.