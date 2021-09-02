Rainicorn Market Capitalization Tops $31.33 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0695 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 49% higher against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $31.33 million and approximately $662,420.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00156420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,680.47 or 0.07577744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.12 or 1.00269066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00848668 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

