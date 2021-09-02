Raise (RAISE) Price Tops $0.0028

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 45.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $40,744.96 and approximately $15,481.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raise has traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00136331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.81 or 0.00817862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047876 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.