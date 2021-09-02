Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Rambus alerts:

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 34.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,201 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $14,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after acquiring an additional 516,918 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after acquiring an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 336.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 424,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.20 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.