Rate3 (RTE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,566.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $16,566.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00137480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00817324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047691 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.