Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $13,309.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

