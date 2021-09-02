Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $46,233.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,549.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.51 or 0.07688233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $665.90 or 0.01343908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.00378121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00137307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.18 or 0.00613889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.86 or 0.00407387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.00363649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

