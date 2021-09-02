Ravencoin Market Cap Tops $1.31 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $86.37 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002555 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00064776 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00133405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00156865 BTC.

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,565,065,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

