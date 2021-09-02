Raydium (RAY) Hits Market Cap of $842.85 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Raydium has a total market cap of $842.85 million and approximately $300.07 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $12.95 or 0.00026424 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00132679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00156558 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.15 or 0.07598149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,155.08 or 1.00288051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00855340 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,076,900 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.