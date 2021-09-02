Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for EnWave in a report released on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

EnWave stock opened at C$0.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. EnWave has a one year low of C$0.80 and a one year high of C$1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.38 million and a PE ratio of -22.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.21.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

