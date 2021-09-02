Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 739,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,600. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

