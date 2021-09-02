Realio Network Price Up 9% Over Last Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $345,611.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002922 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00156587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.13 or 0.07586900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.58 or 0.99916256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.72 or 0.00860070 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

