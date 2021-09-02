Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chorus Aviation (CHR)

Chorus Aviation (TSE: CHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/13/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$5.40.
- 8/13/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.00.
- 8/13/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75.
- 8/12/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock.
CHR stock opened at C$4.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$730.15 million and a PE ratio of 54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.51.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.4975845 EPS for the current fiscal year.
