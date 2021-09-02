Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chorus Aviation (CHR)

Chorus Aviation (TSE: CHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$5.40.

8/13/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

8/13/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

8/12/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock.

CHR stock opened at C$4.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$730.15 million and a PE ratio of 54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.51.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.4975845 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

