Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE: SRU.UN) in the last few weeks:

  • 8/18/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/17/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/17/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/16/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$31.00.
  • 8/13/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/13/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 8/12/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/26/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst was given a new C$30.19 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
  • 7/19/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
  • 7/19/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$31.00.
  • 7/7/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst was given a new C$30.50 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRU.UN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.61. 101,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,184. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$19.49 and a 1-year high of C$30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.73.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

