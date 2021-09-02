RED (RED) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20,024.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, RED has traded 15% higher against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $730,201.68 and $20,024.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

