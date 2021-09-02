RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.20) Per Share

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.20) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 297.81%.

RDHL has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $10.36 on Thursday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

