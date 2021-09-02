Redpanda Earth 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $88,780.00 (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $88,780.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00156420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,680.47 or 0.07577744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.12 or 1.00269066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00848668 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

