REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Insider Acquires $739,730.76 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) insider David Weisburd purchased 123,908 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $739,730.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ REE traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $5.49. 4,137,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,288. REE Automotive Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on REE. Cowen began coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.