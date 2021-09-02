REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Insider Acquires $739,730.76 in Stock

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) insider David Weisburd purchased 123,908 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $739,730.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ REE traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $5.49. 4,137,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,288. REE Automotive Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on REE. Cowen began coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.