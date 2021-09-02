Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.76. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

