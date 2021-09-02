ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 5.3%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 6,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,732,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOL shares. Sidoti started coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $527.29 million, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 349.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

