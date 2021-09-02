Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Rent-A-Center worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,454,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at $20,107,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at $7,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after buying an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 154.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 194,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 117,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.56. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

