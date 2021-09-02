Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTOKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.78. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.