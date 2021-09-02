Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post sales of $59.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.97 million and the highest is $59.74 million. Repay posted sales of $37.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $218.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $220.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $289.01 million, with estimates ranging from $282.93 million to $296.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

In other news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Repay by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Repay by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Repay has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

