Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of RPAY opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.80. Repay has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Repay by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Repay by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Repay by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Repay by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

