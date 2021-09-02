Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Shares of RSG opened at $124.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

