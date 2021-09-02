Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vivendi (VIV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vivendi (EPA: VIV) in the last few weeks:

9/1/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €35.50 ($41.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/1/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/1/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €33.60 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/1/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/26/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €33.60 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/26/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/26/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €35.50 ($41.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/26/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of EPA:VIV traded up €0.21 ($0.25) during trading on Thursday, reaching €32.53 ($38.27). 4,342,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.02. Vivendi SE has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.