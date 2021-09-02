Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

