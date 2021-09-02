Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in August

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,155,900 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 1,882,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 385.0 days.

OTCMKTS RMGGF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

