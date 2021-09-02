REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Update

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 915,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 811,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of REVG traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $16.71. 11,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,001. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 177.78 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. REV Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $22.23.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on REVG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,366,714.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 48,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 204,153 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 83,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,758 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
REV Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
