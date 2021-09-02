REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Update

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 915,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 811,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of REVG traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $16.71. 11,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,001. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 177.78 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. REV Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $22.23.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on REVG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,366,714.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 48,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 204,153 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 83,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,758 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.