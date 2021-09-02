Reviewing Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) & Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) and Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Compass Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Compass Group and Arrow Global Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Group $25.75 billion 1.48 $169.70 million $0.24 88.96 Arrow Global Group $215.08 million 3.43 -$119.19 million N/A N/A

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Global Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Compass Group and Arrow Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Group 2 6 8 0 2.38 Arrow Global Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Compass Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Global Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Group and Arrow Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Group N/A N/A N/A Arrow Global Group N/A -78.90% -5.37%

Summary

Compass Group beats Arrow Global Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands. The company operates through Balance Sheet Business; Asset Management and Servicing Business; and Fund and Investment Management Business segments. It also manages g debt portfolios on behalf of external servicers and fund clients. The company sells its products under the Arrow Global, Capquest, Mars Capital, Drydensfairfax solicitors, Zenith, Europa Investimenti, Sagitta, Norfin, Whitestar, Vesting Finance, and Focum brand names. Arrow Global Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

