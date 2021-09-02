Reviewing Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and KT (NYSE:KT)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Crexendo alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and KT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 KT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crexendo currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.23%. Given Crexendo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than KT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and KT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 6.71 $7.94 million $0.47 12.68 KT $20.28 billion 0.35 $560.71 million $1.14 12.67

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. KT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of KT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91% KT 3.77% 6.12% 2.77%

Risk & Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crexendo beats KT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.