Reviewing Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stewart Information Services and Doma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stewart Information Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.19%. Doma has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.79%. Given Doma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than Stewart Information Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stewart Information Services and Doma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services $2.29 billion 0.74 $154.90 million $6.35 9.96 Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A

Stewart Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Profitability

This table compares Stewart Information Services and Doma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services 9.32% 24.12% 12.49% Doma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Stewart Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Stewart Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stewart Information Services beats Doma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment includes its parent holding company, centralized administrative services departments, and ancillary service operations. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

