Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 28,136 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $19,640,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $17,676,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $9,871,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $7,365,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,872,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

