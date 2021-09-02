Rewardiqa (REW) Trading Up 20.9% This Week

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 110.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $75,193.05 and $92.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00147912 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

