Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,505 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of KeyCorp worth $33,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.