Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Darden Restaurants worth $33,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock opened at $151.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.91 and a 1-year high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.