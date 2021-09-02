Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Teledyne Technologies worth $35,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $457.91 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $301.76 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.30.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

