Rhumbline Advisers Has $34.44 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,787 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of CarMax worth $34,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CarMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,516,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $257,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

NYSE KMX opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.91. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.