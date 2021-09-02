Rhumbline Advisers Has $35.99 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,493 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Spotify Technology worth $35,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after buying an additional 1,534,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after buying an additional 552,550 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 541.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,473,000 after buying an additional 506,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $76,366,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.48.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $238.38 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

