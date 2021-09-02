Rhumbline Advisers Has $37.93 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,717 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Expedia Group worth $37,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

EXPE opened at $146.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average is $165.22. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

