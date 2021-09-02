Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Nordson worth $32,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $240.94 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $243.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.03 and a 200-day moving average of $212.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.