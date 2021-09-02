Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,264 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of PPL worth $33,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in PPL by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,299,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PPL by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 207,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

