Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of The Toro worth $32,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,321,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $108.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $75.62 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.53.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

