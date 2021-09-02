Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,927 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $36,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,575,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,243,000 after buying an additional 342,613 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 835,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,029,000 after buying an additional 77,223 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

