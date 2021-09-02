Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,598 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $38,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $195.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

