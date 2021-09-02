Rhumbline Advisers Sells 25,493 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,493 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $35,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,883,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,790,000 after purchasing an additional 651,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.