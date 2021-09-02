Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,458 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $34,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after buying an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after buying an additional 106,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $381.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $391.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

